Ouachita Elementary School students expressed excitement with smiles to return on campus Monday while being welcomed back on the first day of school by OES Principal Lyn McDade and staff.
Ouachita School District welcomes back students for 2022-2023
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
