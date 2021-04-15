Representing the 2021 Warrior Homecoming Royalty are 2021 Homecoming Queen and King, Elizabeth Ruth Rowton and Keith Jeffery Miller; Mistress of Ceremonies, Tessa Mckinzy Kuykendall; 7th Grade Maid and Escort, Carley Grace Cox and Adam Conrad Westbrook; 8th Grade Maid and Escort, Olivia Jade Waters and Trey Cox; Freshman maid and escort, Raylee Katherine Talber Jayden Briar Alston; Sophomore Maid and Escort, Jenna Leann Schwietzer and Kaden Jay Fulmer; Junior Maid and Escort is Chloe Paige Whitley and Colton Glen Arnold; Senior Maid and Escort, Kendall Marie Seale and Caden Dean Morrison; Princess and Prince, Marlana Jean Pickens and Gabriel Everett Croft; Little Miss and Mister, Sloan Avery Smith and Collin Daniel Deaton.