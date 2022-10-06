Glen Rose 2022 Football Homecoming will be Friday, Oct. 7. The theme is a fun superhero theme with spirit days leading up to Friday. The day ceremony is in the arena at 1:30 p.m. The evening ceremony will take place on the football field at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the game will be sold online at https://gofan.co/app/events/639227?schoolId=AR18621.
Homecoming Royalty 2022: Front row (left to right): Bailey Holiman, Jr. Cheer Maid; Jessalynn Duboise, 8th grade maid; Ruby Goss, Jr. Princess; Emma Robinson, Freshman Maid; Alivia Ausbrooks, 7th grade maid; Akiya Cox, Jr. Dance Maid
Back row (left to right): Abby Cooper, Sr. Cheer Maid; Jaelyn Carter, Sophomore Maid; Emma Shebaily, Senior Maid; Makayla Stevens, Queen; Ashlee Stafford, Sr. Princess; Katie Lowry, Junior Maid; Ava Hughes, Sr. Dance Maid; Sara Balding, Band Maid
See Glen Rose Homecoming Royalty in Friday's October 7 MDR newspaper edition.