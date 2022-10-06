The 2022 Malvern High School Homecoming Court. Members of the Court include: Front Row L-R Homecoming Queen Dy'sire Jones and Princess Yahariah Jimenez. Second Row L-R Sophomore Maids Lainee Burnett, Braelyn Stuckey Kailey Weaver, Senior Maid Samiyyah Hasan, Senior Herald Desirae Phillips, Junior Herald Laekyn English. Back Row L-R. Freshman Herald Jessica Valdivia, Sophomore Herald Aurielle Bailey, Band Herald Tyra McMahan, Athletic Herald Katelyn Minge, Choir Herald Hallie Todd, JROTC Herald Jocelyn Parrish, and Cheer Herald Rose Whitley. Not pictured is Senior Maid Kalina Crain.
MALVERN HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES 2022 Friday, October 7—Pep Assembly, afternoon coronation begins at 2:15 p.m. in the Leopard Center. Evening Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field
See Malvern Homecoming in Friday's October 7 MDR newspaper edition.