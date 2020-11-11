Several volunteers in the community gave up their time Saturday morning to participate in the annual Malvern Quarterly Cleanup for the November. The event was authorized by the Malvern Downtown Development with the Hot Spring County Conversations and Malvern Beautification Action Team.
Malvern Downtown Development Board President Dara Casey expressed appreciation to everyone who participated from organizations during the November event. Read more details about the cleanup event in Wednesdays November 11 MDR newspaper edition.