Magnet Cove Homecoming Queen 2020 Kassidy Gray pic.

2020 Magnet Cove Homecoming Queen Kassidy Gray escorted by her father during the ceremony Friday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. 

 Gerren Smith

Magnet Cove senior Kassidy Gray was crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen during a ceremony held Friday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. For pregame  festivities, the 2020 Magnet Cove homecoming court was introduced and escorted by their dads during the ceremony. 

