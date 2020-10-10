Poyen senior Rachel Hobbs was crowned the 2020 Poyen Homecoming Queen during a ceremony Friday at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. She was escorted by her father T.J. Hobbs.
featured
Rachel Hobbs crowned 2020 Poyen Homecoming Queen
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
