Two educational systems came together Wednesday on the campus of ASU Three Rivers to unveil Arkansas’ first and only public trucking academy. The Arkansas Trucking Academy (ArkTA) is a consortium of ASU Three Rivers, UA Cossatot, UA Rich Mountain, and UA Hope/Texarkana.
Speaking at Wednesday’s launch was Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, “This is another pace-setting workforce solution that has grown out of conversations between leaders in industry and education. Arkansas’ businesses had a problem, our educators stepped in to fill it, and we are able to support it with an Arkansas Regional Workforce grant. It’s a model for partnerships between the private sector and government. Because of that, we soon will be putting more trucks on the road with first-rate drivers at the wheel.”
