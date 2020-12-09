This year’s Christmas parade is set to take place Thursday at the Hot Spring County Courthouse beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a traditional parade cannot take place and organizers have coordinated a reverse parade.
Rather than large groups of spectators gathering along the streets, parade attendees will remain safely in their vehicles and drive through the parade route. Traditional floats or stationary displays will be set up in assigned spaces and the spectators will drive through the parade route to admire the festivities.
Because of safety concerns, all spectators are required to stay in their vehicles and pedestrians or bikes will not be permitted.
During the parade, spectators will enter the route from the corner of Hwy. 67 onto Olive St. and exit on W. 2nd St, according to Alanda Elrod, the parade coordinator.
The parade is sponsored by Malvern National Bank.