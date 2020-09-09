After polls closed Tuesday on election day for the Rockport special election, only 22 voted for and 36 voted against for the unofficial results. A total of 58 registered voters of Rockport voted during the special election. Read more details from the special election in Thursdays MDR newspaper edition.
Rockport special election results
- Gerren Smith
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
