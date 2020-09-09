Rockport special election day pic.1

A register voter of Rockport votes Tuesday during the Rockport special election held at the Hot Spring County Election Office in Malvern.  

 Gerren Smith

After polls closed Tuesday on election day for the Rockport special election, only 22 voted for and 36 voted against for the unofficial results. A total of 58 registered voters of Rockport voted during the special election. Read more details from the special election in Thursdays MDR newspaper edition.

