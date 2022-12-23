(Photos by Jean Ryle)
Santa’s making a special appearance at Ray and Jean Ryle’s lovely home on Babcock Street!
Mr. Clause and the holiday display Ray and his family work so hard on made such an impression last year, KARK picked the Ryle house at their Holiday Houses Christmas Light contest in Dec. 2021.
But the Ryle family doesn’t do it for contests—they do it to spread Christmas cheer to the whole community, and they’ve outdone themselves once again!
Be sure to drive by tonight to catch a glimpse of the jolly fat man himself—Santa will be on the roof Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., if the weather permits. Mr. Clause can’t say for sure if he will be available Saturday evening, seeing as it’s his busiest time of the year. He and the elves will be hard at work prepping for his long night’s journey. So make your way to Babcock Street tonight—in an orderly and safe fashion, or you’ll get kicked right off the nice list real quick!