Sam Bryant, native Malvernite, has been serving the people of Malvern for many years in many different capacities. Mr. Bryant is currently serving his first term on the Malvern City Council.
Mr. Bryant grew up in Malvern and graduated from A. A. Wilson High School in May of 1968. His class was the last to graduate from Wilson High before Malvern’s schools were integrated. Bryant went on to attend Henderson State University and graduated in May of 1972 with a BSE degree and a major in journalism.
Mr. Sam began a career with the State of Arkansas in May of 1985 with Dept of Correction and worked there through 1994, leaving ADC as the Assistant Work Release Supervisor. From 1994 through 2001 he worked with the Division of Youth Services as a Serious Offender Juvenile Supervisor.
After the Alexander Youth Services Center was closed Mr. Sam went to work with the Department of Workforce Services in November of 2001 at the Malvern Employment office. He became manager of that office in 2008 and served in that capacity until his retirement in March of 2017. Mr. Bryant gave 31 years of service to our state in these positions.
Mr. Sam and his wife Bobbie grew up in the same neighborhood and have known each other for most of their lives. While Sam was at Henderson he was on the track team. One night as the team was traveling back to Arkadelphia from a meet in Pine Bluff the coach asked Sam and teammate John Primm, who was also from Malvern, if they wanted to be dropped off in Malvern. Mr Bryant reports “of course, we said ‘Yes!’” At that time on the corner of Moore and Banks Street Ms. Bobbie’s grandmother had a teenage hangout.
It was very impressive to the crowd there that night when Sam and John arrived in their HSU warm ups! Mr. Sam and Ms. Bobbie began talking that night and in Mr Sam’s words “we clicked from there” This December 31st they will celebrate 52 years of marriage. Their immediate family includes two daughters, one son in law, and 18 month granddaughter. Mr. Sam is always ready to show off pictures of Miss Ryleigh, he is a very proud grandfather!
In 2021 when Mr. Pete Willis, whome had served our county as Justice of the Peace for District 1 for 40 years, Sam Bryant was inspired to continue Mr. WIllis service. He threw his name in the ring to fulfill the rest of JP Willis’ term and was chosen by the Governor’s office to fill the seat. Mr. Sam served the county for one year and 6 months as the JP for District 1.
Since being appointed to the quorum court Mr. Bryant was not eligible to run for the office of the position. Local city councilwoman Mary Fraction, who served the citizens of Malvern on our City Council for 29 years, approached Sam about running for her position as she would not be running for the council at the next election. After meeting with Ms. Fraction several times about the office and campaign Mr. Bryant decided to run. He was unopposed in the last election and now serves as Ward 1, Position 1 councilman.
When asked about what Mr. Bryant would like to see accomplished in Malvern with his position he reports “It is my hope that the Quorum Court and the City Council can start to work more closely together. Infrastructure in certain areas are on a high demand and should be addressed” He would also like to see Malvern become more aggressive in trying to get more jobs in our area.
When asked about the biggest change for good he has seen in our city/county Mr. Sam states “Hot Spring County going wet. Being able to sell alcohol puts us on the same playing field as surrounding counties.” He also is a firm believer that we need to bring in new industries to our area; “new industry could keep our younger generation from leaving our area”
Having two daughters and a son in law who have graduated from the University of Arkansas Mr. Bryant finds it very easy to be “an avid Razorback fan” He also enjoys being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and has crossed going to Cowboy stadium and seeing the team in person off his bucket list!
When he isn’t busy with City Council duties Mr. Sam can be found volunteering as a board member of the Henson Benson Foundation, the board of Area Agency on Aging, he is an active member of the Democratic party of Hot Spring County and a member and steward of Bethel A.M.E Church.
Sam has been an integral part of the annual Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills football camp since its conception. The camp was started by Mr. Sam’s daughter and son in law Mallory Bryant Harris and Harold Harris. Mallory tells “He helps us with errands that we can’t do locally while we are in Fayetteville. He checks the mail, picks up donations, makes deposits, and he allows us to use their house as official camp headquarters. It’s reassuring to have someone who loves us and supports us handling things behind the scenes”
Sam has spent the last month traveling Hot Spring county working with CAPES to gather signatures to put the new LEARNS act on the ballot. Mr. Sam played a huge part in our area getting 8% of the total signatures collected across the state.
Malvern is blessed to have Mr. Sam so willing to serve his community and we thank for his many years of service and look forward to more years to come.