The Malvern EAST Lab students in Mrs. Jobe's first period class presented a special thank you of gifts to the Hot Spring County election staff and poll workers for properly conducting the November General Election. The thank you gifts were a part of a community project.
Several students provided special messages of appreciation for all of the hard work, dedication and preparation the election staff made for registered voters in the county possible to vote. Read more details in Tuesdays November 17 MDR newspaper edition.