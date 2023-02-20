The HSC Quorum Court did major business during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the HSC Courthouse.
The Court approved ordinances to bring additional staff to 911 and equipment to the HSC Sheriff’s Office. They also transferred funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act so they could apply them to energy-efficient construction plans the county has undertaken, and they moved a massive amount of money from the Solid Waste tax fund to a separate fund utilized for the county’s general purpose.
A transfer ordinance for $1.7 million was approved that enables the Court to move said funds from the Solid Waste Tax Fund to another general fund designated “County Special Projects.” There’s been a lot of contention between officials about who should have authority over these funds and the SWA budget, but a consortium of all municipal members and the Quorum Court currently have the final say.
The Court also approved an ordinance appropriating $750,000 from ARPA money the county was awarded. The appropriated funds will fulfill an energy savings performance contract and fund maintenance and renovations in the courthouse. The work is being done through the consulting agreement with McKinstry Corporation. Energy-efficient maintenance and repairs are already underway at the Courthouse and other municipal buildings.
