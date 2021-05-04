Warriors baseball pic.

POSTGAME DELIVERY: Ouachita baseball head coach Anthony Nail provide uplifting encouragement during a postgame speech to the Warriors with assisting coaches following a game competition this season. The Warriors fell short to Mount Ida 7-5 in the 1A-7 district tournament championship and finish runners-up for the No. 2 seed at regionals.

 Gerren Smith

For intense and competitive rematch duel on the diamond Friday for 1A-7 District Tournament finals in Mount Ida, the Ouachita Warriors battled tough in a 7-5 defeat to host tourney team Mount Ida Lions in seven innings of baseball competition.

The loss snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak, but earned the No. 2 seed for regionals. The Lions prevail for both season meetings against the Warriors during their match-ups in 1A-7 Conference baseball action.

Read full story details in Tuesdays May 5 MDR newspaper edition.

