For intense and competitive rematch duel on the diamond Friday for 1A-7 District Tournament finals in Mount Ida, the Ouachita Warriors battled tough in a 7-5 defeat to host tourney team Mount Ida Lions in seven innings of baseball competition.
The loss snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak, but earned the No. 2 seed for regionals. The Lions prevail for both season meetings against the Warriors during their match-ups in 1A-7 Conference baseball action.
Read full story details in Tuesdays May 5 MDR newspaper edition.