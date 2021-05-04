The Ouachita Lady Warriors came up short in a thrilling encounter on the diamond for softball competition to the Mount Ida Lady Lions 3-2 in the 1A-7 District Tournament championship game Friday in Mount Ida.
Ouachita softball head coach Corey Brown was proud of the competitive play the Lady Warriors showcased in their comeback. Unfortunately their rally fell short but kept a competitive drive offensively and defensively against the Lady Lions.
Read full story details in Tuesdays May 5 MDR newspaper edition.