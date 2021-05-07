The Ouachita Warriors are set for a classic rematch duel against Mount Ida Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to claim a No. 1 seed at state in the 1A Baseball Region 4 Tournament championship game hosted at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex.
In a comeback win Friday, Warriors prevailed against Taylor 8-7 in eight innings to secure their chance and compete for the regional title in the finals. Saturday's baseball regional championship game will be the third time for Ouachita and Mt. Ida to face off with Mt. Ida winning the first two meetings.
Read full game details from the regional tournament in next week's upcoming MDR newspaper editions.