It was a tough day Thursday for the No. 1 seed Ouachita Warriors in Viola as their state title hopes came to end in the first round of the 2021 Class 1A State Baseball Tournament. The Warriors’ quest for more title hardware in the postseason fell short to Mammoth Spring, 7-4.
Although the Warriors heartbreaking season comes to an end, the future looks positive in their baseball program. Ouachita baseball head coach Anthony Nail has been proud and pleased of how productive the Warriors have performed to maintain their focus and qualify to compete at state. Nail knew Thursday’s loss was heartbreaking for the team, but he remains excited about what his team has accomplished—building momentum for next season.
