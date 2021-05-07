The No. 2 seed Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors have qualified to compete in the 2021 Class 1A State Tournament after securing victories in the opening round of the 1A Region Softball and Baseball Tournaments Thursday hosted at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex.
The Warriors defeated the Bradley Bears 11-4 in a seven inning battle for baseball competition.
During softball action, the Lady Warriors clinched their state tournament spot by edging off the Hermitage Lady Hermits 9-7 in an intense match-up.
Today and Saturday, Ouachita will continue regional tourney action in Arkadelphia, then prepare for the state tournament next week in Izard County.