The No. 4 seed Ouachita Lady Warriors had the spark at the plate in batters box to ignite the offense, but unfortunately their opponents West Side Lady Eagles of Greers Ferry found a way to rally more runs in a 4-2 victory—ending Ouachita’s state title run last Thursday in the opening round at the 2021 Class 1A State Softball Tournament in Viola.
The Lady Warriors tallied two runs on eight spectacular hits, but the Lady Eagles collected four runs on four hits with no errors.
