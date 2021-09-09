For anticipated featured match-up on the gridiron for “Friday Night Lights” action will be located in Hot Spring County this Friday—showcasing another “Battle of the Unbeaten” between the “Rolling” Poyen Indians (2-0) traveling on the road to face the Bismarck Lions (2-0) for a competitive non-conference showdown to highlight Week 2 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Doyle Henderson Field in Bismarck.
Read full pregame story details in Thursday's September 9 MDR newspaper edition.