The Magnet Cove Panthers and Poyen Indians faced off on the gridiron for the 2020 Backyard Brawl. The Indians were able to defeat the Panthers 27-20. Both teams will now compete in the 2A State Playoffs this Friday.
2020 Backyard Brawl
- Alexis Meeks
-
- Updated
Alexis Meeks
Sports Editor
