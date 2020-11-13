The excitement and buzz continues to progress in the city of Malvern following the hometown Malvern Leopards’ (5-5 overall, 4-3 conf.) thrilling victory Friday to prevail convincingly against arch-rivals’ Arkadelphia Badgers (6-1 overall, 3-1 conf.) in the 2020 Ouachita River Rumble.
The victory was more sweet because the Leopards succeeded on their own territory in front of their die-hard home fans at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The game presented an enormous heavyweight championship atmosphere and the Leopards finally captured the ORR title belt—for its new home now in Hot Spring County in Malvern.
