The Bismarck Lions Youth Athletics program has announced the deadline for online registration for the 3rd through 6th grade 2021 football and cheer is Saturday, June 12.
Online registration and payment will be accepted until June 12—go online to www.bismarcklionsyouth.com. There is a $5 service fee when paying online.
Also, June 12 is the final/on-site registration for 3rd through 6th grade football and cheer and is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Noon—held at the Bismarck High School cafeteria.
