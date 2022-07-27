In just several weeks away from the 2022 football season kicking off, the entire state will have it’s opportunity to check out all high school football programs, in-state colleges as well as the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 30th Annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football bookazine.
The 432-page book, which takes more than six months to compile, offers the most comprehensive preseason football coverage in Arkansas.
In its 2022 edition, area schools such as the hometown Malvern Leopards, Glen Rose Beavers, Bismarck Lions, Magnet Cove Panthers and the Poyen Indians are amongst the 200 high schools featured in the 30th annual book.
This season begins a new era of several schools moving into different conferences authorized by the Arkansas Activities Association for 2022-2024.
