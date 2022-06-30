Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo pic.

This weekend, the 2022 Arkansas Cal Ripken 12/70 American State Baseball Tournament will be hosted in Malvern at the Hot Spring County Cal Ripken Youth Baseball Complex. The state tournament is scheduled Friday July 1 through Saturday July 2.

The tournament features four teams—Hot Spring County All-Stars, Hot Springs, Stuttgart and LA-Ark., all set to collide on the diamond for a showcase of competitive youth baseball competition in Malvern. 

For complete tournament schedule and information go online to the official website for Arkansas Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball at www.arbrl.com.

2022 Arkansas 

Cal Ripken 12/70 

American State 

Tournament Schedule

Friday, July 1

Pool Play

12 p.m.—Hot Spring County vs. Hot Springs

2 p.m.—LA-Ark vs. Stuttgart

4 p.m.—Stuttgart vs. Hot Springs

6 p.m.—LA-Ark vs. Hot Spring County

 

Saturday, July 2

Bracket Play

12 p.m.—Pool 1 First Place vs. Pool 1 Fourth Place

2 p.m.—Pool 1 Second Place vs. Pool 1 Third Place

4 p.m.—Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket 

Winner B2

