This weekend, the 2022 Arkansas Cal Ripken 12/70 American State Baseball Tournament will be hosted in Malvern at the Hot Spring County Cal Ripken Youth Baseball Complex. The state tournament is scheduled Friday July 1 through Saturday July 2.
The tournament features four teams—Hot Spring County All-Stars, Hot Springs, Stuttgart and LA-Ark., all set to collide on the diamond for a showcase of competitive youth baseball competition in Malvern.
For complete tournament schedule and information go online to the official website for Arkansas Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball at www.arbrl.com.
2022 Arkansas
Cal Ripken 12/70
American State
Tournament Schedule
Friday, July 1
Pool Play
12 p.m.—Hot Spring County vs. Hot Springs
2 p.m.—LA-Ark vs. Stuttgart
4 p.m.—Stuttgart vs. Hot Springs
6 p.m.—LA-Ark vs. Hot Spring County
Saturday, July 2
Bracket Play
12 p.m.—Pool 1 First Place vs. Pool 1 Fourth Place
2 p.m.—Pool 1 Second Place vs. Pool 1 Third Place
4 p.m.—Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket
Winner B2