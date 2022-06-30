This past Saturday, several of the Natural State’s top conditioned runners and walkers participated in the 2022 Brickfest 5K Run in Malvern. More than 100 participants completed the historic Brickfest 5K route to make a strong finish across the finish line from a successful journey despite the heat.
The overall female winner was Lindsay Petruk and finished with a winning time of 19:45. The overall male winner was Kaleb Eskew and finished with a winning time of 22:26.
Sponsors for the Brickfest 5K race event were Arauco, Malvern National Bank and Arkansas GEO— Getting Everyone Outdoors.
The race featured several winners of all age groups that participated as runners and walkers.
See full race results, times and winners in Thursday's June 30 MDR newspaper edition.