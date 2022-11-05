MALVERN — In the biggest rivalry game of the year, the ranked hometown Malvern Leopards fought a tough battle in defeat to longtime arch-rival and the No.1 top-ranked Arkadelphia "Fighting" Badgers 49-13 to highlight the final regular season match-up in the powerhouse 7-4A Conference Saturday at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field. The rivalry game featured the sixth annual Ouachita River Rumble sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
The Badgers 8-0 overall, 5-0 in conference claim its first 7-4A Conference championship since 2013, earning the No. 1 seed for the 4A state football playoffs—capturing the 2022 ORR championship belt for the fifth time.