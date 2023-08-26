MAGNET COVE - The 2023 high school football season in Hot Spring County started up again with the 6th annual “Backyard Brawl” between Poyen High School and Magnet Cove. Magnet Cove now with their feet settled more into 3A ball is being led by some special seniors with some playing time under their belts and being led onto the field by new head Coach Dean Adams.

