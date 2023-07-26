BRYANT — The hometown Malvern junior high school cheer team represented well and productively during their participation at camp last week. MJHS attended the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) camp hosted at Bryant Middle School. NCA is a part of the Universal Cheerleading Association.
2023 NCA Cheer Camp: MJHS cheer rack up camp awards in Bryant
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
