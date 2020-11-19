It’s the rematch showdown that everyone’s talking about in the Class 2A state football playoffs between the No. 4 ranked Poyen Indians (9-1 overall) facing the Dierks Outlaws (9-1 overall) this Friday for week 12 of Arkansas high school football.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ayers Field ‘’The Hollar’’ in Dierks.
The Tribe continues to create successful noise on the gridiron this season—making 2020 their best football year of all time under the direction of head coach Vick Barrett. Read full playoff pregame details in Thursdays November 19 MDR newspaper edition.