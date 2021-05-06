After wrapping up the 2A-7 District Tournament in Horatio, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers are heading back into more softball tourney competition. Today, the No. 3 seed Lady Panthers are returning to Horatio to compete at the 2A South Region Softball Tournament—for a chance to qualify for state title glory.
The Lady Panthers first round match-up today at regionals will present a tough task facing another championship caliber softball program of the Spring Hill Lady Bears. Game time begins at 5:30 p.m.
