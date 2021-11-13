POYEN - The Tribe rolled past their first obstacle on their “Road to the Rock” Friday night, as the Poyen Indians hosted and roasted the Carlisle Bison 44-14, in an electric game at Malvern National Bank Stadium for the first week of matchups in the 2A state playoff bracket.
Poyen rocked the house in the first half with score after score, as the Bison couldn’t find a way out of the trap that was the formidable Poyen rushing attack. It only took 3 minutes of play clock for the Indians to start adding to their score, as Poyen quarterback Colton Lowe launched a passing touchdown to Blake Rhodes early in the first quarter.
Read full story details in Saturday's November 13 MDR newspaper edition.