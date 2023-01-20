IMG_8117#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

GLEN ROSE — For stellar performance to return home and ignite the Beaver Dam hoop fans Tuesday at the Glen Rose Sports Arena, Beaver hoopster Ethan Stafford ripped the net for a career-high 37 points to lead Glen Rose past Jessieville 56-48 in conference basketball competition. The Beavers’ Trace Bussel contributed with a 12-point scoring night to contribute to Stafford’s huge night for the double-figures in their journey to battle through conference play in senior high boys basketball competition.

