GLEN ROSE — The powerhouse 3A Glen Rose Beavers are ready for their huge match-up this Friday hosting the unbeaten Centerpoint Knights for the conference showdown of the week.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 3:23 am
The Beavers are journeying back to the Beaver Dam as an unbeaten team in conference play. It’s senior night Friday in Glen Rose, and head coach Mark Kehner knows his Beavers are ready to grind it out against the Knights.
Read more pregame story details in Saturday's October 27 MDR newspaper edition.
