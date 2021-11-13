HACKETT — The No. 5 seed Bismarck Lions are making history in the football program after a impressive road victory Friday against the Hackett Hornets 18-8 in the opening round of the 2021 3A State Football Playoffs.
The Lions’ star quarterback Ian Smith connected on three touchdown pass receptions to Tony Weeks, Barrett Schultz and Dalton Daniels to secure Bismarck’s 10-point double-digit victory in the postseason. The Lions are now ready to continue more exciting football on the gridiron for next week and they continue their path and journey to the 3A state title in the 2021 postseason under the direction of head Lion coach Daniel Keithley.
