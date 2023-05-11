state baseball and softball 2023 logo pic.jpg

Due to inclement weather conditions of rain Thursday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced that the 2023 Class 4A state baseball and softball tournaments hosted in Lonoke have been postponed until Friday May 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday May 13 with the semifinals scheduled for 1p.m and 3:30 p m. on Sunday May 14.

