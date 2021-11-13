DEWITT— A huge celebration kickoff on the road for the hometown Malvern Leopards (6-5, 4-3) after advancing to the second round of the 2021 Class 4A State Playoffs Friday. The No. 4 seed Leopards represented productively and defeated the No. 2 seed DeWitt Dragons 28-20 in the opening round of the 4A state football playoffs at Dragon Stadium.
Despite the Dragons rallying back for a few more end zone trips, the Leopards’ defense took charge in the fourth quarter to secure the eight-point victory and continue their quest to the 4A state title.
