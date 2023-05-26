The 5th Annual Bismarck Youth Basketball Skills Camp was hosted by Bismarck High School. The week’s camp director was Bismarck boys basketball coach Mark Hamby who was assisted by members of the varsity boys basketball team at Bismarck acting as student coaches. A record number of kids attended this year’s camp with a total of 31 campers ranging in ages from fourth to seventh grades.
5th Annual Bismarck Youth Basketball Skills Camp 2023
