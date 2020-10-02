A Malvern 7th grader rushes with the ball during the 7th grade Cubs game with Haskell Harmony Grove Thursday. The 7th grade Cubs defeated Harmony Grove 30-8 Thursday to improve to 5-0 on the season.
