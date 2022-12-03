MALVERN — The destiny of history was only four quarters and 48 minutes away from the hometown Malvern Leopards officially making their return trip to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and competing in the 4A state title game since 2011 Friday— in their thrilling victory against Nashville 56-37 in the semifinal round of the 4A state football playoffs at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
