Gerren Smith

MALVERN — Senior standout and college baseball signee Tyler “TG” Golden finished out a stellar high school career on the diamond and earned postseason honors for 2023. It’s been a “Golden Year” for the hometown Malvern Leopard to complete a season with special recognition from the production displayed as a senior team leader for the Diamond Leopards.

