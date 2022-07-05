Malvern’s hometown collegiate standout Hannah Hunter has experienced college life as a student-athlete since transferring closer to home and finishing her first full season joining the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger softball program. It’s been more than an exciting experience, but her new journey at OBU is still a blessing.
Now, this upcoming fall-spring term 2022-2023, Hunter will continue to cherish her collegiate life with another local standout performer in college at OBU. Kodee Batchelor, a signee of the Class of 2022 will join Hunter as teammates on the OBU Tiger softball team. Batchelor, who also was a standout ace pitcher in high school for Poyen, signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at OBU back in the fall of 2021.
Read full story details in Tuesday's July 5 MDR newspaper edition.