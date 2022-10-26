DOMINANT PERFORMANCE: The Ouachita Lady Warriors tipped off Monday night hoops with a 71-38 victory against a tough Garrett Memorial Christian School Lady Saints team at home during senior high girls basketball competition. Ouachita hoopsters Delaney Daniell with Emma Williams led the Lady Warriors with 18 points apiece to keep the Lady Warriors on the winning trail for consecutive home victories for the 2022-2023 basketball season.
See Lady Warriors hoops in Wednesday and Thursday's October 26 and 27 MDR newspaper edition.