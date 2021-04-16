At home Thursday, the Malvern Lady Leopards had to come from behind to get the win against the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Badgers had a leadoff home run to score the first run of the game. The Lady Leopards answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead 2-1. The Lady Leopards held the lead until the top of the sixth when the Lady Badgers hit a two-run home run on an 0-2 pitch to retake the lead 3-2. That’s when the Lady Leopards turned it around and started executing better offense. The Lady Leopards scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run lead and then kept the Lady Badgers from scoring in the seventh to win the game 6-3.
For more on the Lady Leopards' win check out the Saturday edition of the Malvern Daily Record.