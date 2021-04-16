Malvern Lady Leopards vs Arkadelphia game photo

Malvern’s Hannah Carey (7) cheers in excitement after Chasney Cooper (24) catches a fly ball to give the Lady Leopards the win over the Arkadelphia Lady Badger Thursday.

At home Thursday, the Malvern Lady Leopards had to come from behind to get the win against the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers.

After two scoreless innings, the Lady Badgers had a leadoff home run to score the first run of the game. The Lady Leopards answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead 2-1. The Lady Leopards held the lead until the top of the sixth when the Lady Badgers hit a two-run home run on an 0-2 pitch to retake the lead 3-2. That’s when the Lady Leopards turned it around and started executing better offense. The Lady Leopards scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run lead and then kept the Lady Badgers from scoring in the seventh to win the game 6-3.

For more on the Lady Leopards' win check out the Saturday edition of the Malvern Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you