Malvern’s senior Braxton Allen showcased a top-notch performance for 21 points and drilled five trifectas (3-pointers) for the hometown Leopards in their tough road loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets 68-47 in last Friday’s senior high boys hoops competition at Yellowjacket Arena.
Allen was the lone Leopard hoopster to post in double-figures while the Leopards provided a hard fought bout on the hardwood against the higher classification Sheridan squad. Read full game details and coach Jess Martin's postgame perspective in Wednesdays December 9 MDR newspaper edition.