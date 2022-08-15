The countdown looms in just a couple of weeks before the 2022 football season is ready to kick start some exciting Friday Night Lights showdowns around the Natural State.
This week, Hot Spring County’s “Fab Five” football schools —Malvern Leopards, Glen Rose Beavers, Bismarck Lions, Magnet Cove Panthers, and Poyen Indians will all be in action during scrimmages on the gridiron. As a tradition, annual scrimmages are a clash of different classifications testing their execution of offensive and defensive schemes being utilized to prepare going in the season opener.