MALVERN — On Saturday, several participants showcased their talents and competed in 18-holes of golf to help support the Glen Rose Golf Team in their annual golf invitational tournament hosted at the Malvern Country Club. This year’s annual golf tournament’s presenting sponsor was Gerald Black of Edward Jones Investments.
The tournament consisted of a 4-person scramble and proceeds benefit the Glen Rose golf program. This year’s tournament for 2022 was another successful occasion and event hosted at Malvern Country Club.