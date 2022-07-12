MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Leopards football program will host its annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers Wednesday at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The tournament will consist of free admission to the public. This year’s teams will feature—the hometown Malvern Leopards, Hot Springs Lakeside Rams, Hot Springs Trojans, Little Rock Catholic Rockets, Ashdown Panthers, and Warren Lumberjacks.
Pool play begins the event’s competition at 9 a.m. with teams matched up for games played at the Claude Mann Stadium, on David Aple Field. Following the conclusion of pool play, the tournament will begin at 2 p.m., which is single elimination.
See full bracket and teams participating in Tuesday's July 12 MDR newspaper edition.