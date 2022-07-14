MALVERN — In honor of Malvern’s hometown hero of the gridiron—”Leopard Great” James King, several teams from Arkansas showcased their talents in the annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament hosted at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field Wednesday. The tournament ‘s premier sponsor is Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
The Tournament also featured two field sponsors—Teeter’s Motor and Chevrolet Company in Malvern and McClure Real Estate. Malvern National Bank and Farmers Bank and Trust are providing the food to feed the teams for the tournament.
This year’s teams featured—the hometown Malvern Leopards, Hot Springs Lakeside Rams, Hot Springs Trojans, Little Rock Catholic Rockets, Ashdown Panthers, and Warren Lumberjacks.
Due to the extreme heat advisory, a decision was made to cancel the tournament portion. Malvern Leopard football head coach JD Plumlee mentioned that all coaches met and agreed to end the tournament after pool play—due to the heated temperatures and for the safety of all teams, officials—also by following the proper protocol and law while being advised by certified athletic trainers that were present.
Unfortunately, there is not a winner this year, but the Leopards had a productive outing during their performances Wednesday in 7-on-7 action.
